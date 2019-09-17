Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar is making her fans drool over her with her hot pictures from the latest brand photoshoot. Taking to Instagram, international brand Zara Umrigar shared her pictures on their official handle. In the photos, she can be seen donning a gorgeous orange beaded gown with a thigh-high slit. Blessed with a curvaceous body, she can be seen flaunting her perfect curves in the hot dress. She completed her look with subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and bold red lipstick. She has kept her tresses straight and has left them to fall back. With no jewellery, she can be seen sporting golden heels.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, “This girl is on fire 🔥 @manushi_chhillar in our fiery orange beaded gown, styled by @sheefajgilani. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her picture from her Singapore tour where she can be seen wearing a blue crop top teamed up with black lowers and matching shoes and cap. With a wide smile and minimal makeup, she looks stunning, as always. She captioned the photo as, ““keep your eyes on the stars and feet on the ground. It also works the other way round. (sic)”



A few days back, she made her fans ogle over her in a sexy floral outfit as she visits Singapore zoo and finds a panda resting. Needless to say, she is a beauty to behold in the photo. She captioned it, “Just another day for Panda. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Just another day for 🐼 A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Sep 13, 2019 at 5:54am PDT



Meanwhile, on the professional front, she might be making her Bollywood debut soon. As per the reports, she has bagged a YRF film and will be playing the role of Sanyukta, wife of the prince. She has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar and it is based on the life of Indian king Prithviraj Chauhan.