Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar, who has been facilitated as a ‘Pathbreaker’ by Forbes India 30 Class of 2019, is now in a relaxing mood. Taking to Instagram, she uploaded her monochrome picture while sitting on the driving seat of a car. Donning a loose top and ripped jeans, she teamed up her look with minimal makeup. In the picture, she can be seen giving an adorable smile and posing against the steering wheel of the car.

The photo has fetched over one lakh likes within a couple of hours and still counting.

Take a look at the photo:

View this post on Instagram ⬛⬜ A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Aug 11, 2019 at 12:29am PDT



Earlier, she has uploaded her picture taking a bite of a burger and feels delighted indulging herself into her favourite food. Dressed in a white lacy top, her dimples will take your heart away. She captioned it, “Burger out!! (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Burger out!! A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Aug 8, 2019 at 4:37am PDT



A few days ago, she has shared her series of pictures flaunting her mauve ensemble for the Forbes event. She captioned it, “Purple haze (sic)”, the one receiving the felicitation was captioned, “#30under30 Pathbreakers Thank you for the honour @forbesindia (sic).” Crediting the recognition to her brainchild Project Shakti, Manushi shared a glamorous video which was captioned, “This is priceless, a big cheers to #ProjectShakti #ForbesIndia30U30 @forbesindia (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Purple haze 💜 A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Aug 2, 2019 at 6:59am PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, she might be making her Bollywood debut soon. As per the reports, she has bagged a YRF film and will be playing the role of Sanyukta, wife of the prince. She has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar and it is based on the life of Indian king Prithviraj Chauhan.