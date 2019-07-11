Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is setting the temperature soaring in her hot bikini. The sizzling lady is currently in Sri Lanka for a relaxing vacation and she is spending her day at the beach. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her picture in a red and white bikini as she relaxes on a couch. With nude lipstick, subtle makeup and kohl in eyes, she looks hot. She has kept her hair open and styled in soft curls.

She captioned the picture as, “Pool Baby. (sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:

Earlier, she shared her picture in a sexy red pantsuit as she travels to Sri Lanka in a private jet. Flaunting her washboard abs, she accessorised her look with sunglasses, high heels and a dash of bold lipstick. With cloudy sky and the wind blowing off her hair, she looks hot as always. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Where to next? #CinnamonHotels #InspiringMoments #ThisIsSriLanka. (sic)”

A few days back, she has shared her picture from a jungle safari in Sri Lanka. In the photo, she can be seen donning a short orange dress teamed up with a pair of earrings, subtle makeup and a dash of lipstick, She can be seen posing happily in the jungle with elephants at the background. She captioned it, “Jungle diaries #Srilanka (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she might be making her Bollywood debut soon. As per the reports, she has bagged a YRF film and will be playing the role of Sanyukta, wife of the prince. She has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar and it is based on the life of Indian king Prithviraj Chauhan.