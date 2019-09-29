Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar attended the recently held GQ awards. The glamorous night was a starry affair with Bollywood celebrities taking the red carpet by storm. The fashion icon Manushi too upped her A-game in green dress teamed up with black high heels. She completed her look with perfect makeup and kept her tresses pin-straight and let it go loose. With just a finger ring, she looked hot, as always. She wore Sharnita Nandwana couture and was styled by Allia Al Rufai.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, “@gqindia Styled by – @alliaalrufai Outfit – @sharnitanandwana Shoes – @charleskeithofficial Shot by – @sukiransingh. (sic)”

GQ Awards was attended by several Bollywood celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Diana Penty, Shruti Hasaan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor among others.

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her photos donning a gorgeous orange beaded gown with a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and bold red lipstick. She has kept her tresses straight and has left them to fall free. No jewellery — the only tinge of gold is in her heels. Sharing the post, she captioned it, “This girl is on fire @manushi_chhillar in our fiery orange beaded gown, styled by @sheefajgilani. (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she might be making her Bollywood debut soon. As per reports, she has bagged a YRF film and will be playing the role of Sanyukta, wife of prince Prithviraj Chauhan, in a movie based on the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan. She has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar.