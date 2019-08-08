Jagan Shakti directorial Mission Mangal leaves no stone unturned into making this science-fiction drama a blockbuster ride. The makers of the Akshay Kumar film has dropped a news trailer on YouTube today and it suggests how hard work and persistence is the key to success.

The 2:10 minutes clip is full of inspiring and funny anecdotes from the movie. The efforts of Taapsee Pannu as Kritika Aggarwal who is a passionate Comms Specialist and loves her job has been rightly presented by directed. She is a simple girl who learns driving in the film and what happens next will make you laugh so hard.

Watch the new trailer of Mission Mangal here:

Netizens are appreciating the trailer on Twitter. One of the users wrote, “Gaadi ko 4th gear main daalna tha, Aapne Handbreak kyun dba diya, Pahli baar Nazar n hatne se Durghtna ho gyi wo v dure ke saath”.

Check out the Twitter reaction:

@taapsee Gaadi ko 4th gear main daalna tha,

Aapne Handbreak kyun dba diya Pahli baar Nazar n hatne se Durghtna ho gyi wo v dure ke saath#MissionMangalTrailer #Missionmangal …………with❤SHIVAMRAJ…………. pic.twitter.com/r5va7h35Bi — Shivamraj55235694 (@Shivamraj552356) August 8, 2019

@taapsee 4th gear scene i just fell off my bed #MissionMangalTrailer — Tony Stark (@PKr_18) August 8, 2019

#MissionMangalTrailer Another strong content oriented from @akshaykumar sir. The trailer gives you breath taking scenes and specially that first gear waala scene was epic funny

Looking forward for the movie. — (@Thahzeebmohd) August 8, 2019

#MissionMangalTrailer Ki puri Limelight to #Taapsi ji le gyi apni Driving se… — Tragedy Queen (@Akkian_Rashmi) August 8, 2019

The film features, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Kirti Kulhari. Mission Mangal is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan, carried out by a team of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019.