Missouri: It’s a good practice to try out and test things before buying them, but this woman from Missouri took things a little far when she went mattress shopping.

In a funny incident, an unidentified woman who went shopping for mattresses at a Richmond Heights store apparently ended up sleeping on the store’s display mattress overnight.

The incident happened last week when the Richmond Heights officers were called to the store about 7:45 a.m. after an employee found the woman wandering in the store before opening.

When the police arrived, she told the police that she was testing mattresses at the store the evening before and must have fallen asleep and slept through the night.

“Employees at a local store contacted officers after arriving to work one morning to find a subject sleeping in a display bed. The subject claimed they had been trying out mattresses the night before when they fell asleep and slept the entire night. That’s honestly the best mattress endorsement we’ve ever heard,” The Richmond Heights Police Department wrote on Facebook.



Thankfully, the store did not charge the woman, and she was escorted out of the store by police, according to reports. It was not clear whether the woman ever returned to buy the mattress.

In a similar instance last year, a 25-year-old man was found sleeping in the bed department of an Ikea store and was arrested on trespassing charges.