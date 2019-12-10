Aizawl: An inspiring picture of a woman volleyball player in Mizoram breastfeeding her baby in between a game on the field is going viral on social media. The picture was initially shared on Facebook by user Ninglun Hanghal, and it eventually made its way onto other social media platforms.

The picture shows Lalventluangi, a volleyball player for the Tuikum constituency team in Mizoram, feeding her 7-month-old baby at half-time during the Mizoram State Games 2019. The photo was clicked on Monday, during the first day of the state games that are taking place in Aizawl.

”A stolen moment to feed her 7 month old baby in between a game was captured making it the picture mascot of the Mizoram State Games 2019,” the post reads.

Mizoram Sports Minister and the owner of I-League club Aizawl FC, Robert Romawia Royte also shared the picture on Twitter and saluted the player. Not just that, he also decided to award her a sum of Rs.10,000 as a token of appreciation and becoming such a powerful image of positive motivation.

Feeding her 7-month old baby during interval of the volley ball match at inauguration Day of Mizoram State Games ‘19,a Spiker from Tuikum(Serchhip Dist) Ms Lalventluangi expressed happiness over their victory in their first match.

Salute Ms Veni pic.twitter.com/3gI3CIDBZf — Robert Romawia Royte (@robertroyte) December 9, 2019

The picture been lauded by netizens for her dedication to the sport and exhibiting the courage of taking on twin responsibilities of being a sportswoman and a mother. Here are some comments:

