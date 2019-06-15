Bollywood actor Kim Sharma is making the most of her new life. The diva, who was making headlines for dating Paltan actor, Harshvardhan Rane, is ruling the Instagram with her oh-so-hot pictures. Be it a bikini picture or ethnic one, Kim Sharma looks hot in whatever she wears. Her fans are going gaga over her sensuous look.

Kim Sharma made her debut in Tollywood with Krishna Vamsi’s patriotic-drama ‘Khadgam’ in 2002. Despite making an impressive mark on the celluloid, she preferred to stay in Bollywood but has occasionally done some item songs down South in the later years. She was then later introduced by Aditya Chopra in ‘Mohabbatein’.

Take a look at Kim Sharma’s hot Instagram pictures.

Kim Sharma has stayed away from the screens ever since she got married to Indian-origin entrepreneur from Kenyan, Ali Punjani in 2010. But later, she claimed that her husband walked out of their marriage for another woman.

Kim Sharma was then dating Harshvardhan Rane but recently they parted ways. The couple who was often spotted dining out and lunching together, but Harshvardhan Rane’s publicist has confirmed their break-up with a leading news portal. A few days back, Harshvardhan Rane also shared a cryptic message on Instagram and wrote, “K, Thank you gentle soul! It was amazing and much more. God bless you, and God bless me too. Bye. H”