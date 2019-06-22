Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is back to the bay from Thailand after the hot photoshoot for 25 years of Dabboo Ratnani calendar. Recently, she was snapped at the Mumbai airport by paparazzi and was seen shopping from the airport for her three kids – elder daughter Nisha Kaur and twins Asher-Noah Singh. Earlier today, she shared the video on the Instagram where she can be seen in a toy store and she also reveals that get her all shopping done from the airport and just can’t go home empty-handed.

In the pictures, she can be seen donning black top and black palazzo teamed up with nerdy specs and a dash of lip gloss. She looks gorgeous in all black outfit as she returns to Mumbai.

“So what if the airport is where I get all my shopping done 😜🥰😂 I do spend a lot of time here and can’t go home empty handed! (sic)”, she captioned the video.

Watch the video here:



Earlier, she was into the buzz for her hot photoshoot video shared by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. On the beaches of Thailand, Sunny Leone gives out sultry poses in pastel peach monokini and white bikini with a flower crown on her head. Sharing the post, Dabboo wrote, “Stunning @sunnyleone for #25yearsofdabbooratnani @dabbooratnani #btswithdabboo Shot By @manishadratnani Edited by @dabbooratnanistudio #sunnyleone @dirrty99 #manishadratnani #dabbooratnani #dabbooratnaniphotography #throwback #dabbooarchives. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will soon be seen in comedy-horror film Coca-Cola. Spilling the beans on the project, Sunny told news agency IANS, “The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won’t work with the audience. I can’t comment on other projects, but for Coca Cola, we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience’s expectations.” She is also all set to sizzle the screens with her item number in Kriti-Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala. She will be making her south debut with the film Veeramadevi.