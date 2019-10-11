Actor Lisa Haydon is all set to embrace the motherhood for the second time and she enjoying her months of pregnancy. However, that does not stop her from surfing or donning a sexy bikini look or even hitting a gym. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her sexy mommy look in a black bikini. In the first picture, she can be seen standing on the sandy beach with her son zack kissing her baby bump. The adorable picture will melt your heart.’

View this post on Instagram 💫 A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on Oct 11, 2019 at 3:34am PDT

In another picture, she can be seen striking a pose by the pool soaked in water and flaunting her baby bump in sexy black bikini. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Hey baby. (sic)”

Needless to say, she looks hot in the pictures and is an inspiration to many mothers-to-be women.

View this post on Instagram Hey baby A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on Oct 11, 2019 at 1:58am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her picture from her workout session. In the caption, she mentioned that her sister actually forced her to go to the gym and workout as it will help her during the delivery. However, she is aware that no matter how much she indulges in exercises, her body will go through various changes.



She wrote, “My sister dragged me to the gym today as I’ve had a really lazy pregnancy. Of course, I understand being fit can lead to a healthier labour etc.. but I think it’s really important to remember at this stage.. no matter how well I train, I’m only going to get bigger. Ok, with that in mind, let’s do it.

Earlier, Lisa announced her Pregnancy through an Instagram post. In the photo, she can be seen cheering from inside the water along with her husband and son while dressed in a monokini and flaunting her unmissable baby bump. The picture was captioned, “Party of four on the way (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Party of four on the way 🥳 A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on Aug 17, 2019 at 3:28am PDT



On the professional front, Lisa made her Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha. She then featured in movies like Queen and The Shaukeens. The lady also did a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She was last seen judging a reality show, titled Top Model India.