Bhojpur actor Monalisa who has done over 125 Bhojpuri films, and has also appeared in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films, has bagged Stardom Award for Best Actor in Negative Role in Nazar. She is currently playing the negative role of Mohana in Star Plus’ show, for which she has received much appreciation for her portrayal of the latter.

Nazar is an Indian paranormal romance television serial produced by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain under 4 Lions Films and is directed by Atif Khan and written by Mrinal Jha. Apart from Monalisa, it stars Harsh Rajput, and Niyati Fatnani as Mohana Rathod, Ansh Rathod, and Piya Sharma.

The Nazar series follows a daayan who bewitches the Rathod family and outlines the struggles under the evil eye.

Monalisa has shared pictures from the Award Night:

Even though the supernatural show has received criticism for promoting black magic, its popularity among the audience is only rising up. From climbing walls to performing action sequences, Monalisa is doing everything for the show that she has not done before.