Bhojpuri actor Monalisa wished her fans ‘Shubho Mahalaya’ this morning by posting a picture in which she looked ethereal in a traditional saree look. The Nazar actor wore a red and white coloured saree and posed in her married woman avatar as she applied sindoor and also wore her mangalsutra. Monalisa looked radiant.

A day before the Navratri begins is known as Mahalaya and it is celebrated with great fervour in the North-eastern side of the country. Monalisa, who hails from Bihar, celebrates Navratri will full tradition and also keeps giving glimpses of her saree-looks throughout the nine-days of celebration. This time, while sharing her latest picture in Instagram, Monalisa wished her fans by saying, “Shubho Mahalaya 🙏…. Maa Durga Agomoni ….. #durgapuja #shubhomahalaya” (sic)

The actor recently posted another picture of herself in a traditional loo. She wore a bright pink coloured saree and teamed it up with a giant bindi in the same colour. Monalisa looked striking in that colour and her lace saree did wonders on her. Check out her pictures here:

One of the most popular female faces in the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa has now become a household name for the audience of the Hindi television industry. Her performance as Mohanna in Star Plus show Nazar is quite appreciated and her look in the show is a hit. Monalisa leaves no stone unturned in entertaining her fans. Have a look at her social media accounts and you’d know what we mean!