Actor Monalisa has shared a set of new photos on Instagram. After her bridal look pictures went viral the other day on social media, the Nazar fame actor uploaded a new set of pictures in which she is seen dressed in an easy-breezy pink coloured maxi dress. Monalisa is seen making her usual stylish poses for the camera in her latest Instagram pictures. Her pink dress is accompanied by smokey eyes, no piece of jewellery, open hair and expressions that remind you of all her sultry performances on-screen. Monalisa looks fabulous.

The caption on her post reads, “I Love The Smell Of Fresh Ambition In The Morning 🙏…💖💕….” (sic) Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram I Love The Smell Of Fresh Ambition In The Morning 🙏…💖💕…. A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jul 25, 2019 at 11:22pm PDT

Earlier, when Monalisa shared a few photos from her wedding photoshoot for a designer on Instagram, her fans went crazy after her look. The actor wore a stunning bridal lehenga and teamed it up with heavy statement jewellery. Everything about the look seemed on-point and Monalisa worked every bit of that look. She wrote about how a woman looks best when she dresses up as a bride. The caption on her post read, “A Bridal Look Can Make A Woman Look The Most Beautiful ..” (sic)

Monalisa, who is also known as Antara Biswas, keeps her fans entertained by posting various pictures on Instagram. Eeverytime she makes a post on social media, her fans take no time in making it go viral. She also keeps teasing her fans by sharing glimpses from her TV show Nazar. Monalisa plays the role of a witch in the popular supernatural show and her character is a hit.