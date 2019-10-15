Bhojpuri actor Monalisa had a blast last night as she enjoyed a party with the colleagues of the industry. The actor treated her fans on Instagram in the morning in which she was seen posing with the producer of her TV show Nazar – Gul Khan. The actor posted a selfie with Khan and wrote an interesting caption. Both Monalisa and Gul looked stunning in the picture.

While the actor wore a flower-printed bright yellow dress, Gul was dressed in what looked like a blue coloured kurti. The actor teamed her dress with tassel earrings while it was a pair of golden earrings for the producer. Monalisa especially mentioned Gul’s ‘rings’ in the caption. Her post read, “Sabse Pyaari @gulenaghmakhan 💖❤️🎀🌸… I loved The Rings 💍… #aboutlastnight #partytime #dance #music #friends #celebration #launch #party #jaaduhaijinnka” (sic)

Monalisa doesn’t forget to entertain her fans with a picture every morning on social media. The actor sometimes posts her throwback pictures and all her posts go instantly viral. Recently, she posted a series of photos of herself dressed in some gorgeous pieces of saree. Monalisa looked like a million bucks in each picture every look surpassed the other in terms of 100 on 100 in style. Check out some posts here:

View this post on Instagram Its More Impressive, I said Loud 💋…. A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Oct 6, 2019 at 10:40pm PDT

View this post on Instagram I Like Pink 💖…. #goodmorning #world A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Sep 26, 2019 at 10:21pm PDT

Monalisa is one of the most sought after names in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has also carved her niche in the world of Hindi television after appearing in controversial reality show Bigg Boss and then with her stint in supernatural show Nazar. Monalisa is also one of the most-followed actors on Instagram and enjoys a following of over 2.4 million.