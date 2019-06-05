Bhojpuri sensation and Nazar fame actor Monalisa took to social media to wish her fans the best on the festival of Eid. She posted two pictures of herself looking lovely in a white embellished suit teamed up with a black dupatta, big hair, a pair of chaandbalis, a tiny bindi and red lips. The actor posed for her fans by looking into the camera. Monalisa appeared beautiful. The caption on her post read, “Eid Mubarak 🌙⭐️💥🌟✨⚡️To Everyone ❤️…. #eidmubarak #happiness #success #prosperity #peace #family #togetherness

Outfit: @imarafashion 💄: @yogesh_gupta4545” (sic)

Earlier on Instagram, Monalisa posted a sultry picture of herself posing in a pair of red coloured hotpants and a knotted white t-shirt. She wrote about self-confidence in the caption of that post. Monalisa requested her fans to keep following her on her app and posted, “Nothing can dim the light that shines from within.

Are you following me on @helo app ??? keep following me on @heloHindiOfficial app for exclusive content?” (sic). Here’s the post:

The actor, who also participated in controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss, recently clicked a few pictures on the sets of her show Nazar. She looked ethereal during the photoshoot by wearing a striking orange coloured suit with her signature serious curls and dark makeup. It seemed like Monalisa took some time off her busy shoot-schedule and decided to have fun while clicking pictures. The caption on her post read, “If I Had A Single Flower 🌹 For Every Time , I Think About You, I Could Walk Forever In My Garden … #monday #feelingmyself #happyhappy #gardengarden #selfobsessed

In Love With The Pics 📸💄: ” (sic)

After becoming one of the most sought-after names in the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa has now turned into a leading diva on Hindi television. Her performance in supernatural show Nazar has been appreciated widely. Monalisa is joined by Niyati Fatnani, Harsh Rajput and Pallavi Gupta among others on the show.