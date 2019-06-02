Gone are the days when Bhojpuri cinema meant B-grade films. Now, with movies like Nirahua Hindustani and Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, the face of Bhojpuri films has changed and so have celebs from the industry. The films in this industry have grown leaps and bounds over the years. The actors of the industry are known all over the country. Bhojpuri cinema mainly highlights stories based on rural life and item songs are the high points of the industry. The characters are now known by their own names and social media has played a major role in the same, especially media sharing app Instagram. Most of the Bhojpuri actors such as Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Amrapali Dubey are a part of this social media platform and we have to say- we can love them, hate them, but can’t ignore them.

Here is a look at the best Instagram pictures of Bhojpuri celebrities this week:

Amrapali Dubey:

Amrapali Dubey rules the heart of her fans with her hotness on Instagram. She keeps her account updated with her sexy pictures and sets the internet ablaze with ‘no makeup’ makeup selfies. She began her career in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. A few of her hits are Patna Se Pakistan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2. She has always upped her game with a unique character and sexy dance moves in the films.

Monalisa:

Monalisa is also Known as Antara Biswas and is currently being featured on supernatural show Nazar. The show has gained popularity after her much-talked role as a daayan. She’s pretty active on her Instagram account and keeps her fans hooked to it, by sharing interesting videos and pictures. Monalisa is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut in a film titled Bhole Shankar in 2008.

Rani Chatterjee:

Rani Chatterjee has a huge fan following on social media, all thanks to her blockbuster hits and sultry dance numbers and the video have already garnered over 2k likes. Rani has wowed moviegoers with her performances in films. Rani Chatterjee never sheds away to flaunt her curvaceous body on social media. Her comic timing is impeccable and her antics are too adorable. She loves sharing such videos on Instagram to keep entertaining her fans. Her movies are Rani Weds Raja, Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai, Sakhi Ke Biyah, Chor Machye Shor, Rani Ki Hukumat and Jab Jab Khoon.

Gargi Pandit



