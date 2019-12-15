Bhojpuri and television actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is known for making heads turn with her bold looks. She never misses to update her fans with her outfit of the day and she has definitely become a fashion icon for many young girls out there. Now, today, she has once again set the internet on fire with her hot winter photos.

In the picture, Monalisa can be seen donning a crop hoodie teamed up with blue jeans. Taking to Instagram, she has completed her look with nude makeup with heavy base and kept her hair natural and loose. In the sun-kissed photo, she looks her sexiest best as she strikes a sensuous pose. Sharing the photo, she captioned it as, “Yeah !!! YOU ARE… You are a bit Of A POSER 🤷‍♀️….”.

Take a look at the hot pictures shared by Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa:

Earlier, Monalisa had shared a dance video with Niyati Fatnani. Both the actors flaunted their killer dance moves and sexy thumkas on the Border song – ‘Hamen Jab Se Mohabbat’. The video is going viral on social media and fans just can’t stop gushing over the two actors.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona while Niyati plays the role of a protagonist on the show. The daily soap has managed to keep audiences glued to the show, thanks to the interesting twists and plots.

Monalisa’s role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.