Bhojpuri actor Monalisa shared a Durga Puja special post on Instagram. The actor was seen celebrating the big festival by visiting a Durga Puja pandal with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and a friend/ family member. She wore a stunning blue coloured brocade saree with a black coloured halter blouse while dressing up for the festivities. Monalisa thanked her sister-in-law for gifting her the blue saree and also conveyed her wishes to the fans through her post.

The actor, who is one of the most loved names of the Bhojpuri film industry, felt grateful after receiving love from her fans at the pandal. Monalisa wrote a long post on Instagram while sharing the images from her visit. The caption of the post read, “Shubho Nabamir Dine … Durga Maa Daklen Amader 🙏🙏…. Ki Ashadharon Maa er Roop, Dekhe Chokhe Jol Eshe Galo…. Karon Bhebechilam eibare Hoyto Uni Dakben Na Amae…. Amar Shorir Kharap Sheijonno Ami atodin Jete Parchilam na …. But Feeling So Happyyyy That She Called Me Finally And Had A Great Darshan 🙏🙏…. Got So Much Love From My Lovely Friends And Fans There…. They were Also Overwhelmed To See Me… This Is True Blessings From “Maa” and pure Love from my lovely Friends (Fans) …. I Love You All ❤️❤️…. And Sorry Couldn’t Click pictures With Each And Everyone 😀😀… #durgapujo #nabami #feelinghappy #maadurga #darshan #loveyou #friends #family #kids #blessed #gratitude #thankyou #god

Outfit: gifted by my dear bhabhi @chaitalimitra31” (sic)

The actor has been donning many traditional looks for Durga Puja festivities. She recently carried a traditional Bengali bride look and wore a red and white coloured saree with flowers in her hair and kumkum on her forehead. The pictures of Monalisa in that look went instantly viral on the internet. Check out the post here:

Monalisa rose to fame with her stint in the Bhojpuri film industry and later became a household name with her appearance in Bigg Boss and supernatural show Nazar.