Seen ruling the TRP charts for long now, television serial Nazar is riding high on drama with new twists and turns and as Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who essays the role of a daayan, gets ready to take revenge from the Rathod family, a recent behind the scenes video of hers is breaking the Internet. The video is a GIF which Monalisa shared on her Instagram handle and carries an overdose of cuteness as it features her with baby Kiara who plays the role of “munna” aka Aditya Rathore in the serial.

In the shared video, the two can be seen twinning in shades of blue as others were seen prepping up for the next shot in a deserted location. Featuring different moods and expressions of the baby, the video melted fans hearts who watched it on loop. Monalisa captioned the video as, “Cuteness Overloaded … expression Queen @kiara_bhanushali8 … finally got some cute pictures with baby “kiara “ aka (aditya rathore ) with all lovely expressions …. #cute #baby #smile #cry #happy #all #expressions #nazar #bts” (sic).

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who has made her maiden stint on the telly world with Nazar as a daayan, will surely stay in everyone’s hearts. In Nazar, Monalisa plays the character named Mohona. She is extremely hardworking and constantly seen surprising her fans and audiences through her performance in the show. The actor has always kept her fans glued up with her hotness and never-before-seen visuals and stunts. This time, Star Plus’ Nazar has taken the action to the next level. Monalisa was recently seen standing on a fast-moving bus. She shared a BTS video of her performing the daredevil action stunt which made fans jaws drop in awe.

For the uninitiated, after giving back-to-back blockbusters in Bhojpuri cinema, Monalisa participated in the TV reality Show, Bigg Boss. After coming out from the show, she participated in Nach Baliye with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

Monalisa was also seen playing a pivotal role in Bengali adult comedy web-series, Dupur Thakurpo Season 2.