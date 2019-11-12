Bhojpuri turned-Hindi-TV actor Monalisa aka Mohona, recently set the internet on fire, when she posted a super hot video of hers. In the video, the actor can be seen showing off her killer moves on Nora Fatehi’s popular song ‘Dilbar’ in a bathtub. The video is from her current serial Nazar where she plays the role of a daayan. In the clip, she can be seen seductively moving her body and playing with Bubbles and rose petals and proves to be a water baby! The video garnered more than 69,566 views in an hour along with some of the sweetest comments of her fans.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram Tonight 🔥🔥… #nazar at 11pm on @starplus A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Nov 12, 2019 at 12:59am PST

Monalisa’s acting on the maiden TV show ‘Nazar‘ has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named ‘Mohana’ in the daily soap. The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Nazar is keeping its audiences glued through interesting twists and it is doing pretty well in terms of TRPs. Monalisa has left no stone unturned to make people across the country go into a frenzy. After creating her niche in the Bhojpuri cinema, the actress tried her luck in the television reality show Bigg Boss and marked another high in her acting career. She created a buzz after she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show. Now the actress seems to be riding high on popularity charts for her sexy daayan look in Star Plus’ Nazar.