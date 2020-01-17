Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas not only knows how to make heads turn but also how to celebrate life. Celebrating her third wedding anniversary with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, she has shared her wedding videos of the two going through pheras. Monalisa had married Bhojpuri actor Vikrant in the Bigg Boss house on January 17, 2017.

Monalisa had shared videos and captioned it as, “Here’s To Another Year Of Togetherness…. “Happy 3rd Wedding Anniversary To Us “ … ❤️

Watch the videos:

Monalisa is one of the sexiest divas of Bhojpuri and Hindi television industry. From her ethnic looks to her western avatar, she has always amped up the glamour in whatever she wears. She keeps sharing romantic pictures along with her husband Vikrant. Their PDA on social media has always made us go gaga over them. Both the stars took wedding vows inside the Bigg Boss house and since then they keep giving us major couple goals as they leave no stone unturned to indicate that they are head over heels in love with each other.

For the uninitiated, Monalisa is one of the most sought-after and highest-paid stars of the Bhojpuri cinema. She worked with many top stars of the industry and gave back-to-back blockbusters. Her love for dancing is known to all. Thus, she has many times showcased her dancing skills. Before Nazar, she participated in the TV reality show, Bigg Boss. Later, Monalisa and Vikrant were also seen in Nach Baliye.

Currently, Monalisa is back to her ‘daayan’ mode on the show Nazar and she is eyeing to take revenge from the Rathod family. The show has completed 200 episodes and is topping the TRP charts, thanks to the interesting twists and Monalisa’s huge fan following.