Actor Monalisa, who is known to share some sultry pictures of herself on Instagram on a regular basis, has made another post. The actor, popular for her performance as Mohanna on TV show Nazar, is looking as sexy as ever in her new post on Instagram. She is seen wearing what looks like a black shirt dress. Severely curly hair and those sultry expressions on face further compliment her look. Monalisa looks attractive in the pictures.

While sharing the pictures with her fans on Instagram, the former Bigg Boss contestant wrote, “Today I Chose Joy 💃🏻💃🏻❤️… #happy #morning #friends #lovelyday #monday Pc: @riyasingh2291 💄: @yogesh_gupta4545” (sic)

Monalisa is one of the most sought after faces of the Bhojpuri film industry. Her presence on the small screen with reality TV shows and supernatural show Nazar has made her a household name. When she’s not shooting for an episode on the sets, Monalisa is enjoying a vacation with her husband Vikrant Sing Rajpoot whom she married during her journey in Bigg Boss 10.

Monalisa also keeps sharing her poses from the latest photoshoots she does. In fact, some of the pictures that are quite loved by her fans include the ones in which she’s dressed up as a bride for a designer friend. Monalisa recently made a post from the same shoot and shared a few pictures in which she was seen wearing a striking red lehenga with heavy bridal jewellery. The actor looked ethereal in the pictures.