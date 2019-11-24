Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a proud owner of the luxury car Audi and a bike. Whenever she gets time in between her schedule, she just can’t hold her excitement. Early today, she has shared some hot pictures with her new luxury car and she is all smiles. Dressed in a blue top and blue shorts, Monalisa can be seen enjoying her Sunday with her babies.

The Bhojpuri actor has teamed up her look with casual slippers, curled hair, nude lip shade and minimal makeup. In the pictures, shared by the actor, Monalisa can be seen sitting on the bonnet of the car and posing sensuously.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Above All… Being The “HEROINE” of my life … #goodmorning #world #poser #attitude #lovelyday #onset #photography Mua & pc : @yogesh_gupta4545”.

Have a look at the pictures:

In July 2019, Monalisa gifted herself with a new Audi car. Whenever she gets time, she goes for long drives with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

Monalisa gives weekend vibes to her fans every time. On Saturday, the diva had shared her happy photo where she was seen donning a bright yellow dress teamed up with a matching pair of earrings, minimal makeup, a dash of lipstick, wide smile and kept her hair natural.