Winning hearts consecutively – first with her Bigg Boss stint, then gradually in the Bhojpuri film industry and lately with her portrayal of dayan character in the famous television serial Nazar, actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’ popularity among fans has been riding a hyperbole. The fans not only swoon over her on-screen life but are also left smitten with the insights and updates that she gives about her life off-sets on her social media handles.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that the star crossed over 2 million followers on her Instagram handle. Not an achievement to keep calm, Monalisa was seen celebrating it just the way it should be done. Caught in the middle of a golden fiesta, Monalisa was seen flaunting the number ‘2’ and ‘M’ letter golden balloons to mark the 2 million followers. Dressed in a bright yellow strap dress with a deep neck, Monalisa couldn’t keep herself from dancing under the never-ending confetti effect in the video that she later shared on her handle. The bubbly video was captioned, “YAYYYYYYYY …. And we are a family of miillionnn Insta Fam!!!! My wish is we all grow healthier, happier and stronger together! LOVE YOU ALL Thankyou for always making me feel so special #instafam #2millions #instagram #family #happyhappy #blessed …. woke up and saw this…. #sunday #happysunday #goodmorning Thank You @vishanklakhara for making this lovely video” (sic).

Bhojpuri actress and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the sexiest divas of Bhojpuri and Hindi television industry. From her ethnic looks to her western avatar, she has always amped up the glamour in whatever she wears. She keeps sharing romantic pictures along with her husband Vikrant. Their PDA on social media has always made us go gaga over them. Both the stars took wedding vows inside the Bigg Boss house and since then they keep giving us major couple goals as they leave no stone unturned to indicate that they are head over heels in love with each other.

For the uninitiated, Monalisa is one of the most sought-after and highest paid stars of the Bhojpuri cinema. She worked with many top stars of the industry and gave back-to-back blockbusters. Her love for dancing is known to all. Thus, she has many times showcased her dancing skills. Before Nazar, she participated in the TV reality show, Bigg Boss. Later, Monalisa and Vikrant were also seen in Nach Baliye.

Currently, Monalisa is being featured on the show Nazar which has already completed 200 episodes and is topping the TRP charts, thanks to the interesting twists and Monalisa’s huge fan following. The daily soap also features Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani.