Monkeys are one of the most intelligent animals and time and again they have proved their smartness. Sometimes, they can get pissed at you and slap you or they can also steal your money or food. But have you ever heard a monkey photobombing your picture and showing a middle finger too. Yes, that’s exactly what happened with the Judy Hick and her family during their vacation at Bali. Judy along with her husband Simmon and three children – Elijah, Jimmy and Keyleigh decided to spend their day at the Ubud Monkey Forest during their holiday in 2018.

After spending a joyful day at the forest, the family decided to end the day with a photograph. As the local guide took their picture, a monkey photobombed it and guess what, it also showed the middle finger to the camera.

Judy Hicks took to Twitter to share the picture and tweeted, “Monkey grabs a camera for a selfie with a stunned family on holiday in Bali… and flips the middle finger! (sic)”

Judy spoke to Daily Mail about the incident and said, “We were only in Bali for a week and thought it would be fun to go on a day tour around. As part of the tour, we went to the monkey forest. I thought it would be a fun experience. While we were there, a guide offered to take our photo. But as he did, a monkey suddenly came in front of the camera. The guide had peanuts in his hand and then began feeding him. It was really funny.”

She further said, “As I was flicking through the photos afterwards, I noticed that in one of them the monkey was actually giving us the finger. I showed my husband and we both started laughing. We thought it was hilarious. The monkey definitely had a cheeky persona going on. We had such a great time there and these funny photos made it even better.”