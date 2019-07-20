Mouni Roy who gained fame after starring in the television series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2007) has more than eight million followers on Instagram. Mouni makes sure that she keeps her fans updated with all her doings. From sharing food pictures to stunning swimwear photos, Mouni leaves no stones unturned in treating her fans with photos and videos of her day to day life.

Recently, the actor shared a photo with her friends Mandira Bedi and Sohanna Sinha. The gorgeous ladies looked to-die-for in their stylish outfits. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Mouni captioned it, “दो सहेलियाँ ! बहुत बहुत प्यारी 💕. (My two very lovely ladies).” Mandira donned a blush pink one-shoulder top which she teamed with a short black skirt and wedges. Mouni, on the other hand, Mouni sizzled in a little black dress and black heels.

Yesterday, Mouni shared a picture of herself chilling in a pool. Mouni enjoyed the view from the pool as she lay on the stairs in her blue floral swimwear.

Mouni Roy is gearing up for her upcoming film Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Akkineni Nagarjuna. Mouni earlier revealed about her role and said, “I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain. Ayan Mukherji (director) had seen something from Naagin and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor, you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can’t learn and grow.”