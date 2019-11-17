Gripping fans with her hot look on Sunday, television-turned-Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is raising the mercury with her latest look flaunting her perfect curves. Taking to Instagram, Mouni can be seen donning a sheer grey crop top teamed up with denim. Flaunting her curvaceous body and mid-riff abs, she has teamed up her look with subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of pink lipstick. With hair styled in loose curls, she looks hot as she leans towards the window and strikes a sultry pose.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Music lyrics fly & read all day kinda Sunday. (sic)”

In another post, she wrote, “If it feels good why do you wanna hold back. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, Mouni has shared her pictures congratulating Deccan Gladiators for registering their first win of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Saturday. Mouni, with her set of friends, was sporting the Gladiators’ blue jersey and seen cheering for the team. She lauded the team’s performance through an Instagram post, which said: “We won Congratulations @deccangladiators.”

View this post on Instagram We won 🥳🕺 Congratulations @deccangladiators A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 16, 2019 at 5:23am PST



She has also uploaded her photo after having a fun evening with her best friends Mandira Bedi and Aashka Goradia. Mandira donned a green top which she teamed with blue denim shorts and boots. Mouni, on the other hand, sizzled in a little black dress and black heels. Aashka looked hot in a mini skirt.

View this post on Instagram Thank You❤️ #CUPCAKES A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 10, 2019 at 1:21am PST



After starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.