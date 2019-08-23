Popular television actor Mouni Roy, who rose to fame with Naagin, is currently busy with her upcoming Bollywood projects. She loves to experiment with her style statement. Recently, Mouni updated her Instagram with hot and sexy pictures in a white top and red lips. She completed her look with her low bun. She captioned her pic as, “She’s a lil runaway”.

In the pictures, Romeo Akbar Walter star is seen dressed in Appapop shirt. Her sensuous pose in the streets is what you can’t miss. Well, the lady is known for posting her bold and beautiful pictures on social media. With over 9.2 million followers on her Instagram account, the actress has also dealt with trolls. She surely knows how to give a befitting reply to haters who think that her clothes are provocative.

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is one of the hottest and talented actors of the industry. She has acted in many popular TV shows including Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, etc. The Gold actor rose to great heights when she portrayed the role of Shivangi in the popular supernatural series Naagin. Then she tried her hands in Bollywood too and made her debut with the movie Gold last year along with Akshay Kumar.

Mouni, who rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin, has interesting projects under her kitty. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film. Earlier, talking about it, she said, “I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain. Ayan Mukherji (director) had seen something from Naagin and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor, you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can’t learn and grow.”