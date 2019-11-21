Actor Mouni Roy has often spoken about her passion for dancing and has also showcased her killer dance to her fans. Now, taking to Instagram, she has shared a video where she can be seen lip-syncing and dancing to popular Tik Tok song ‘Shut up Heather, Sorry Heather’ with a little girl. In the clip, she can be seen dressed in a camouflage shirt and trousers and her expressions will definitely make you go ogle.

In the caption, she revealed the little girl named Rysa Singh who loves this song and often dances to it. She further wrote that she has turned her house into an escape room and its mandatory for people to dance with her before they can leave. She wrote, “Things she makes me do Rysa Singh loves this song so much, she makes her Bengali speaking helps mouth & dance to it, without any success, of course, She has practically turned her house into an escape room. You go over to the house, you gotta Do It before you can leave! #SirSherlockAndHisWatsonDecodingTheHeatherSong #MyWholeHeart. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Recently, during the interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about that she still has a long way to go. She said, “I’m trying to pick stories and scripts from whatever offers I have. I’ve worked in TV for nine years and in movies, it’s just my first year, so it’s too early to pass judgment. I feel lucky to have all the four films that I have. Hopefully, Brahmastra would change things for me.”

After starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.