Television and Bollywood actor Mouni Roy has a huge fan following with over 9.8 million followers on Instagram. She is quite active on the photo and video sharing platform and her fans eagerly await her uploads. Roy who is busy promoting her upcoming film Made in China has filled her Instagram with oh-so-hot pictures. Initially, the actor was giving festive vibes in different lehengas, gowns and other traditional outfits with matching traditional jewelry.

However, Mouni this time has shared something which is beyond expectation. The hottest diva of the industry shared a series of sultry pics of her in a short brown dress. To be honest, we can’t take our eyes off her. She has managed to drop our jaw with these poses. She ditched her staple lehenga and saree outfits to rock a chic mini-dress.

The gorgeous beauty Mouni Roy looked ravishing in a dress that showed off her curves and plunging neckline. Wearing her hair down in waves and subtle makeup, the Gold actor looked ready to take on a log day of promotional activity. She completed her look with a pair of beige peep-toes. Here are some of the pictures shared by the actor which not only raises the temperature but also proves that she is a real fashionista.

Take a look at Mouni Roy’s pictures here:

View this post on Instagram 🐻 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Oct 5, 2019 at 7:50am PDT

Earlier, she graced the promotional event in a pretty pink bandhani lehenga teamed up with a plain blouse and matching dupatta. She completed her look with traditional jhumkas, maang tikka and a striking choker.



Made In China is directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Sharada Karki Jalota. The film, starring Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Boman Irani and Sumeet Vyas, is scheduled to release on 25 October 2019.