Television-turned-Bollywood actor and Naagin fame Mouni Roy is giving some major fashion goals in her Diwali’s gorgeous red saree. For the occasion, the Made in China actor dolled up in a simple red saree teamed up with perfect makeup, kohl in eyes and hair styled in a bun with a flower garland wrapped around it. She accessorized her look with a choker and a pair of jhumkas.

In the photos, she can be seen lighting up the diyas and spending her Diwali with her bestie Mandira Bedi. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Those school friends (girlfriends) who hug each other and cry when it’s time to go home , we’re em ! #VEER @mandirabedi @officialsandipssing दीपावली. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram शुभ दीपावाली✨ A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Oct 27, 2019 at 9:50am PDT



Earlier, she has uploaded her hot photos in black top teamed up with short black skirt. She completed her look with black high heels, smokey eyes and a dash of peach lipstick. She captioned it as, “Saving me last minute circa’ a decade @anusoru happy birthday @shivamguptaphotography. (sic)”



Meanwhile, she was last seen in Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film is doing good in box office. In the film, Mouni stars as Rukmini, the feisty wife to Rajkummar Rao’s aspirational businessman Raghu, who wants to prove himself and finds the idea to sell a magic soup that would improve the sex life of the common man. The 34-year-old actor said her character is the “driving force” of Raghu’s motivations.

She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.