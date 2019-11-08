Television-turned-Bollywood actor Mouni Roy has given some major fashion goals on Friday morning in a bright pink dress. Taking to Instagram, Brahmastra actor can be seen twirling in the gorgeous dress and we can’t get our eyes off her. In the array of photos shared, she can be seen donning a bright pink dress with dramatic sleeves. With subtle makeup, a dash of pink lipstick and kohl in eyes, she looks hot, as ever.

In the caption, she also reveals that the dress makes her feel like a dancer and we can’t agree more. Sharing the post, she wrote, “You make me feel like a dancer. (sic)”

Not only her fans have flooded the pictures with heart emojis bur even Ekta Kapoor has left several heart emoticons on the pictures.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram You make me feel like a dancer .. A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 7, 2019 at 8:45pm PST

View this post on Instagram #shadowlines A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 7, 2019 at 8:44pm PST

View this post on Instagram #waitingforgodot A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 7, 2019 at 8:41pm PST



Earlier, she has shared her adorable picture striking a pose with her ‘friend’ Ayan Mukherjee. In the photo, Mouni looks hot in a black top teamed up with black pants and a long blue shrug. Ayan, on the other hand, opted for a casual look in a grey t-shirt and grey pants. The duo looks adorable as they pose together for a click. Sharing the post, Mouni wrote, “Mythical magical creatures! #BrãhamastrãCálls. (sic)” The duo was also rumoured to be dating. However, there is no official confirmation on it yet.

View this post on Instagram Mythical magical creatures 🤓! #BrãhamastrãCálls🔱 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 7, 2019 at 5:14am PST



After starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.