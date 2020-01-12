Actor Mouni Roy who rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin, is now slowly and steadily paving her way into Bollywood. She has been praised for her role in Akshay Kumar’s Gold and Rajkummar Roa’s Made in China. However, she still has a long way to go. One thing that has remained constant from her journey from television to Bollywood is her style statement. She has always impressed fans with her fashion statement and many young girls take a cue from her.

Now, taking to Instagram, she has shared her photo in a simple black dress while taking a stroll in the garden enjoying the greenery around her. She has completed her look with minimal makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of lipstick. She upped her glam quotient with shorts. In the photo, she can be seen posing in the middle of the garden and looking back at the camera. Sharing the post, she wrote, “For trees are much nicer than people 💚💙 Being greedy, take me back !”

A few days ago, Mouni had shared her vacations pictures from Dubai and we must say she is looking pristine.

View this post on Instagram big chairs & dream catchers 🙆🏻‍♀️ #tb A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jan 8, 2020 at 5:20am PST

Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.