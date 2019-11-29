Television-turned-Bollywood-actor Mouni Roy is enjoying the last Friday of November, which is also a Black Friday that brings a smile on the face of shopaholics. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her photo in a cold shoulder mini floral dress enjoying the bright day. In the photo, she can be seen standing and enjoying the day’s breeze during her last vacation in Dubai. With subtle makeup, a pair of shoes and a wide smile on her face, she looks hot, as always.
The picture has taken social media by storm and has fetched over one lakh likes within a couple of hours. She captioned the photo as, “When the sun comes out #flashbackfriday #lastfriday #whentheskyssoblue #heartstrings #happysongs. (sic)”
Take a look at the photo here:
Earlier, she has penned down a heartfelt note for her BFF Aashka Goradia on her birthday. From recalling the first meeting to planning a trip to being an artist, they had a journey together. With their interest in history, music, arts, and dancing, they have bonded over the years, Mouni’s post will melt your heart.
From meeting that first time a decade ago in Sankraman 11b till we last spoke , from planning a day trip which never panned out (when you were learning how to fly a plane ); to actually taking an eight day long trip together. From us not knowing anything about how to do make up to learning to be an artist ( basically you , I still am really bad at it but waiting for all the products my dresser s gonna get filled with🤪) From sharing our interest in history music arts dancing to being the greedy gluttons with the slightest mention of food !!!🙆🏻♀️ Cleaning up real nice to being in rags & still feel as good👩🏻👩🦳(that rhymed🤭) good bad ugly , silent fights , loud happiness, NO Gossip & internalizing life has been sooo much fun with you AASHU @aashkagoradia From hating to go to the gym to you becoming a true Yogini. A friend, observer, woman I truely look upto , you have come a long way. I only hope and pray this is only the beginning of our journey inwards , we as friends & you an entrepreneur and any path you wish to take .. Happy birthday babygirl ❤️ You ll find the documents you wished for in the last two pictures☺️ P.s can’t wait for our shoot ‘date’ together ….Ssssshhhh🥳
A few days ago, she has uploaded her video enjoying the winter breeze. Clad in a white sweater, she enjoys the winter breeze in a picturesque location. With greenery all around and a river flowing in the background, she enjoys her day out with a friend. She has completed her look with minimal makeup and a dash of lipstick. Sharing the post, she wrote, “No winter overdues from Bombay. (sic)”
Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, Mouni Roy will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.