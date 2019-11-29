Television-turned-Bollywood-actor Mouni Roy is enjoying the last Friday of November, which is also a Black Friday that brings a smile on the face of shopaholics. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her photo in a cold shoulder mini floral dress enjoying the bright day. In the photo, she can be seen standing and enjoying the day’s breeze during her last vacation in Dubai. With subtle makeup, a pair of shoes and a wide smile on her face, she looks hot, as always.

The picture has taken social media by storm and has fetched over one lakh likes within a couple of hours. She captioned the photo as, “When the sun comes out #flashbackfriday #lastfriday #whentheskyssoblue #heartstrings #happysongs. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has penned down a heartfelt note for her BFF Aashka Goradia on her birthday. From recalling the first meeting to planning a trip to being an artist, they had a journey together. With their interest in history, music, arts, and dancing, they have bonded over the years, Mouni’s post will melt your heart.



A few days ago, she has uploaded her video enjoying the winter breeze. Clad in a white sweater, she enjoys the winter breeze in a picturesque location. With greenery all around and a river flowing in the background, she enjoys her day out with a friend. She has completed her look with minimal makeup and a dash of lipstick. Sharing the post, she wrote, “No winter overdues from Bombay. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram No winter overdues from bombay … A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 26, 2019 at 1:24am PST



Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, Mouni Roy will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.