Actor Mouni Roy is currently in Kolkata for the launch of a jewellery boutique. Charmed by beautiful diamonds, she has shared her pictures from the event and looks breathtaking, as always. Taking to Instagram, she has uploaded her pictures in a neon pink coloured satin dress teamed up with a diamond neckpiece, a pair of diamond earrings and a couple of rings. With dewy makeup, highlighted cheeks, perfect eye makeup and kohl in eyes, she looks gorgeous, as ever.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Charmed by some of the world’s most beautiful diamonds at the launch of the exclusive @forevermark Boutique with @igjcreations in Kolkata. @forevermark @igjcreation #Forevermark #natural #rare #responsiblysourced #TrustForevermark #igjcreation.” (sic)

Take a look at the pictures here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures in a grey turtle neck top and matching below-the-knee skirt teamed up with a black blazer and matching boots. With subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of pink lip shade, she looks gorgeous, as ever. Sitting on a chair with a straight face, she feels that the pictures make her look like a possessed who is in need of an exorcist. Sharing the post, she wrote, ‘@nautankichaiti s mad photography skills made me look like a possessed in need of an exorcist #verytired #buthadtopost.” (sic)

Recently, during the interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about that she still has a long way to go. She said, “I’m trying to pick stories and scripts from whatever offers I have. I’ve worked in TV for nine years and in movies, it’s just my first year, so it’s too early to pass judgment. I feel lucky to have all the four films that I have. Hopefully, Brahmastra would change things for me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.