Actor Mouni Roy, who is currently busy with the promotions of her today released film Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao is giving festive vibes with her latest Instagram picture. In the photo, she can be seen donning a floral beige traditional outfit and has clicked a picture with dupatta on her face. The picture will give you major wardrobe goals for this festive season. Needless to say, Mouni looks gorgeous as she flaunts her festive–ready look.

With 10.1 million followers, her style statement and sartorial choices are hit among the fans and she is also an inspiration to many young girls out there. Her photo has already received over one lakh likes and still counting more.

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Oct 24, 2019 at 5:25am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her array of pictures in a black striped pantsuit. She completed her look with subtle makeup, smokey eyes, pink lipstick and kept her hair natural leaving the tresses loose. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Outfit @geneslhofficial Shoes @zara Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @rupangisharma Makeup by @chettiaralbert Hair by @chettiarqueensly Shot by @pictureaffaire Managed by @eshagupta1331. (sic)”



In the film, Made in China, Mouni stars as Rukmini, the feisty wife to Rajkummar Rao’s aspirational businessman Raghu, who wants to prove himself and finds the idea to sell a magic soup that would improve the sex life of the common man. The 34-year-old actor said her character is the “driving force” of Raghu’s motivations.

Meanwhile, Made in China is a quirky comedy film based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar Rao), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. Apart from Mouni and Rajkummar, the film features a stellar star cast Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas, Amyra Dastur, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao in other important roles. The film is slated to release on October 25, 2019.