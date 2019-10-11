Actor Mouni Roy is setting the internet on fire with her latest song ‘Naari Naari’ from the film Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao. The song has also clocked over 15 million views within 24-hours and is going crazily viral on YouTube. Now, in a bid to promote her new song and the forthcoming film, she has shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen once again flaunting her hot thumkas on the song with choreographer Melvin Louis.

In the caption, she reveals that she doesn’t remember a single step from the song and is trying to remember it and dancing it all away without the ‘hook up’ steps.

Dressed in a black crop top and lose denim, she looks gorgeous, as always. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Can we please ignore the fact that I don’t remember one single step and thinking really hard & dancing all of it except the hook step maybe @melvinlouis please teach me properly with a lot of time next time! Thank you for your version of #NariNari. Where s yours? @ruelhiphop. (sic)”

Watch her sexy dance steps on the song ‘Naari Naari’ here:



With music by composer-duo Sachin-Jigar, “Naari Naari” features Rajkummar and Mouni grooving to the beats, with Boman Irani making a special appearance. Vishal Dadlani, Jonita Gandhi and Sachin-Jigar have lent their voices to the new rendition.



Talking about the song, Mouni said: “I remember waiting for the weekly top charts to catch a glimpse of my favourite pop songs on TV. And I absolutely loved ‘Naari naari’! I had even memorised the chorus Arabic lyrics of the song. And now doing a modern-day interpretation of the song brought back the 1990s for me.”

“It was so much fun to dance alongside Raj for this song because it was a whole new flavour compared to our other songs. After the quintessential Garba favourites, ‘Odhani’ and ‘Sanedo’, this was a completely different vibe and I had an absolute blast shooting it. I hope this song will spread it’s magic and take over the club circuit in the country once again,” she added.