Television actor-turned-Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is leaving no stone unturned to make her fans Saturday brighter with her super hot and sexy pictures. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her photos in a pink crop top teamed up with lose denim. She accessorised her look with a neckpiece, subtle makeup and styled her hair in a ponytail. Flaunting her washboard abs, she looks jaw-dropping gorgeous, as always.

In the post, she further gave credit to the people behind her look. She wrote, “Top- @bershkacollection Denims- @zara Jewellery- @topshop Styling – @sanjanabatra Assistance- @rupangisharma @devakshim Make up @chettiaralbert Hair @hairbyshardajadhav @rishabhkphotography @eshagupta1331. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Èarlier, she has shared her look from the recently held award show, IIFA 2019. Impressing fashion police with her choice of outfit, she can be seen donning a pastel green flurry gown. She teamed up her look with perfect makeup, smokey eyes, nude lipstick and hair styled in a bun. With minimal jewellery, she looked ravishing, as always. Sharing the photos, she captioned it as, “Very own ‘SJP’ moment Outfit @joao_rolo_couture Rings @rkjewellers_southex2 Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @rupangisharma @devakshim Make up @chettiaralbert Hair @hairbyshardajadhav @eshagupta1331 @saurabhdalvi_photography #iifa2019. (sic)”



Recently, she has been in the news after she had a narrow escape as a huge rock, from a project being undertaken by the Mumbai Metro, fell on her car. The actor took to Twitter, slamming the Mumbai Metro authorities for their irresponsibility. She tweeted, “Was on my way to work at Juhu signal a huge rock falls on the car 11 floors up. Cant help but think what if anybody was crossing the road. Any suggestions as to what to be done with such irresponsibility of the Mumbai Metro ?”

Was on my way to work at Juhu signal a huge rock falls on the car 11 floors up. cant help but think what if anybody was crossing the road. Any suggestions as to what to be done with such irresponsibility of the mumbai metro ? pic.twitter.com/UsKF022lpl — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) September 18, 2019



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Made in China and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.