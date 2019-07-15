Mouni Roy is showing some skin on Instagram again, much to the delight of her fans. Recently, the Gold actor sent temperatures soaring with a sizzling new upload that commanded attention from her 8.8 million fans. In the photo, the stunner sits against a glass window, finding the perfect top angle to snap a pose in a black and white striped one-shoulder outfit. She completed the look with the diamond quilting black Chanel bag. She wore white canvas shoes to give a sporty look.

While sharing the pictures, Mouni Roy wrote, “This was nice!” She looks hot in whatever she wears. Be it Indian, or western she knows how to carry herself and her makeup is always on point – not too much, not too less.

Mouni Roy has acted in many popular TV shows including Naagin, Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, etc. The Gold actor rose to great heights when she portrayed the role of Shivangi in the popular supernatural series Naagin. Then she tried her hands in Bollywood too and made her debut with the movie Gold last year along with Akshay Kumar.

Take a look at Mouni Roy’s hot pictures in black dress with top angle:

View this post on Instagram This was nice ! @fashionismyrelegion @fmrthestore A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jul 14, 2019 at 12:49am PDT

Mouni Roy is a big time foodie and loves munching all the time. A few days ago, she was tagged in a picture where everyone in the frame is busy posing for a good picture, but Mouni is in her own world eating and that is why we like her for being herself.

View this post on Instagram #shivaye❤️ A post shared by Sonakshi Malik (@sonakshi_malik) on Dec 16, 2018 at 10:01am PST