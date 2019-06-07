Actor Mouni Roy never disappoints her fans on social media. The latest set of pictures that she has posted on Instagram is proof. Mouni took to Instagram last night and shared as many as four pictures of her looking stunning in an off-white chikan-sharara suit. The actor posed for the photographs looking extremely radiant in that outfit. While her kurta had embroidered details, the beautiful attire also showcased an intricate work of mirrors on the border and the three-tiered pants. The outfit was designed by popular duo Monika and Nidhi.

The caption on Mouni’s post mentioned all the credits related to her photoshoot. It read, “In @monikanidhii and @amrapalijewels styled by @rishika_devnani assisted by @yeanshalodha @shah_ishiii @teamrishikadevnani

📸 @shivamguptaphotography” (sic). Now take a look at these pictures:

The actor looks lovely in ethnic looks. Apart from her sexy saree looks that date back to her appearance on the small screen in Naagin, Mouni has been giving some of the most striking traditional appearances of late. The actor recently attended an Iftaar party wearing a breathtaking creation by another popular designer duo Sukriti and Aakriti. She wore a flower-printed voluminous anarkarli in beige colour and complemented it with a pair of statement earrings and subdued makeup. Mouni looked fabulous. Take a look:

The actor was recently trolled for allegedly going under the knife. Mouni was clicked at the premiere of Bharat while walking the red carpet in a neon outfit. However, as her pictures surfaced on social media, it was believed that she allegedly got her nose look slimmer and lips look fuller. This made the fans wonder if the Gold actor altered her facial features. Mouni remained unperturbed and didn’t address the controversy.