Mouni Roy, who is soaking herself in the fervour of this festival season and upping the glam quotient for her upcoming film Made in China’s promotions. Making her fans heart aflutter with her traditional look, the actor shared her mesmerising pictures on Instagram. In the array of pictures, she can be seen donning a pretty pink bandhani lehenga teamed up with a plain blouse and matching dupatta. She completed her look with traditional jhumkas, maang tikka and a striking choker.

The Naagin actor was styled by celebrity designer Sanjana Batra and opted for Faabiiana couture. Her glossy makeup and hair tied in a bun, compliments her look.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “बाँधनी MIC Promotions in Outfit @faabiianaofficial Choker @minerali_store Maang Tikka @curiocottagejewelry Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @rupangisharma @devakshim Hair by @chettiarqueensly Makeup by @chettiaralbert Photographer @tejaswighagada @crossover_studios Managed by @eshagupta1331. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:



Earlier, she has shared her pictures in a pink lehenga. She teamed up her look with a silver choker, shimmery makeup and kept her tresses loose. For the promotions, she opted for Ridhima Bhasin couture, curio cottage jewellery and she has been styled by Sanjana Batra. Sharing the pictures, she captioned it, “The पूरंपोली break in between Ready , set , press! #MICPromotions in Outfit @ridhimabhasinofficial Choker @curiocottagejewelry Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @rupangisharma @devakshim Hair by @chettiarqueensly Makeup by @chettiaralbert Photographer @eshagupta1331 Managed by @eshagupta1331. (sic)”



Talking about the film, Made in China is a quirky comedy film based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar Rao), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. Apart from Mouni and Rajkummar, the film features a stellar star cast Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas, Amyra Dastur, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao in other important roles.

Apart from Made in China, she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.