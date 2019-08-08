Actor Mouni Roy is making her fans heart aflutter with her stunning pictures on social media. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share the perfect sunset picture and we just can’t stop gushing over her. In the photo, she can be seen posing in a backless blue and white gown with the beach at the background and beautiful orange sky. The picturesque location and a perfect picture will definitely wipe-off your mid-week blues.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Who painted you ? #OfSonnetsAndSunsets #nofilter. (sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:

Earlier, she has uploaded her picture donning a baby pink breezy strap dress with frills. Wearing minimal makeup an leaving her hair messy, Mouni struck a sensuous pose, seated on a wooden platform in the middle of a desert and captioned the picture as, ““senseless in the desert air” Inebriated @appapop (sic).”

She also took to Instagram to share her airport look. In the photos, she can be seen wearing pink checkered dress teamed up with white sneakers and sunglasses. She accessorised her look with minimal statement jewellery, nude makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of lip gloss. Needless to say, she looks gorgeous as always. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Just another day in My @nehalulla_nlj & @appapop. (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Earlier, talking about it, she said, “I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain. Ayan Mukherji (director) had seen something from Naagin and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor, you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can’t learn and grow.”