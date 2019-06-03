Eid is just around the corner and as the world makes the most of the last few iftaar delicacies, television-turned-Bollywood actress Mouni Roy set fans swooning with her latest sartorial elegance. Opting for ethnic-wear as she got “iftaar ready”, Mouni redefined Indian beauty and the Internet broke as it witnessed her latest haute couture.

In the pictures that Mouni recently shared on her Instagram handle, the Made in China actress can be seen donning a cream-coloured Anarkali suit with heavy beige and golden embroidery and sequins strewn white georgette dupatta pinned on one side. Accessorising her look with a pair of long gold earrings that reached down till her neck, Mouni sported winged eyeliner and deeply kohled eyes with a dab of luscious pink on her lips to complete her look. The posts were captioned, “Iftar ready in @sukritiandaakritiofficial and @golecha_jewels styled by @rishika_devnani assisted by @shah_ishiii @yeanshalodha make up @mukeshpatilmakeup hair by @hairbyshardajadhav @shivamguptaphotography” (sic) and collected over a lakh likes within few hours.

Mouni Roy made her leap from the television industry to Bollywood with Akshay Kumar starrer 2018 film Gold. The film was a huge success at the box office, grossed Rs 151.43 crore. Gold was based on the national hockey team’s gold medal win at the 1948 Summer Olympics.

Last seen in John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter, Mouni has bagged herself a special dance number in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Dabangg 3 apart from her upcoming movie with Rajkummar. As per a report in a news daily, the Naagin fame actor is gearing up to show some sexy dance moves opposite Salman in the third part of the cop franchise. The song, as revealed by the daily, is on the lines of Munni Badnaam that featured Malaika Arora shaking a leg. The shooting of the song is going to be held at the Vasai studio next week. The setting of the raunchy number has been kept as a small town watering hole.

Mouni is also gearing up for Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In an earlier interview with a news agency, Mouni talked about her role in Brahmastra. She said, “I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain.”

Apart from these, Mouni has also wrapped up shooting for Mikhil Musale’s Made In China opposite Rajkummar Rao.