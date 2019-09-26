The sweet chirpy chick Mouni Roy, who managed to grab some attention with her sensuous song Odhani from Made in China, has become the talk of the town with her hot vacay photos from Thailand. Mouni not only received rave reviews from the audience but the song also did well at the trend charts on YouTube. To get away from her stressful schedule, the pretty actor went for a vacation with her friends. Mouni has shared some pictures from her trip and it indicates that she is having her gala time.

In this picture, Mouni boldly flaunted her well-toned legs in a front-slit, olive green outfit. More than looking hot, she looked cute. She found a serene spot at the hotel she is staying in Thailand to pose for the lens. Her attractiveness matched the beauty of the surroundings.

These photos will definitely make you crave for a holiday. “Welcome to nimbu paani + sunshine & peace in abundance🍃 @discoversoneva @rishika_devnani”, writes Mouni.

Check them out here: