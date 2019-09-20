Television actor-turned-Bollywood actor, Mouni Roy is enjoying the tremendous response of the trailer of her upcoming film Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao. Now, earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her series of gorgeous pictures in pastel green flurry gown. Her look is from the recently held award show, IIFA 2019 and she definitely impressed fashion police with the choice of outfit. She teamed up her look with perfect makeup, smokey eyes, nude lipstick and hair styled in a bun. With minimal jewellery, she looked ravishing, as always.

Sharing the photos, she captioned it as, “Very own ‘SJP’ moment Outfit @joao_rolo_couture Rings @rkjewellers_southex2 Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @rupangisharma @devakshim Make up @chettiaralbert Hair @hairbyshardajadhav @eshagupta1331 @saurabhdalvi_photography #iifa2019. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has shared a video featuring her co-star Rajkummar Rao. The video shows Mouni and Raj twinning in brown as they sat in the backdrop of a chroma. Mouni reposted the video which was captioned, “#repost @maddockfilms Baithe baithe kya kare, karna hai kuch kaam, shuru karo #IndiaKaJugaad, leke #MadeInChina ka naam! @rajkummar_rao @imouniroy (sic).”



Recently, she has been in the news after she had a narrow escape as a huge rock, from a project being undertaken by the Mumbai Metro, fell on her car. The actor took to Twitter, slamming the Mumbai Metro authorities for their irresponsibility. She tweeted, “Was on my way to work at Juhu signal a huge rock falls on the car 11 floors up. Cant help but think what if anybody was crossing the road. Any suggestions as to what to be done with such irresponsibility of the Mumbai Metro ?”

Was on my way to work at Juhu signal a huge rock falls on the car 11 floors up. cant help but think what if anybody was crossing the road. Any suggestions as to what to be done with such irresponsibility of the mumbai metro ? pic.twitter.com/UsKF022lpl — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) September 18, 2019



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Made in China and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.