The gorgeous Mouni Roy is one of the most well-known personalities in the television and Bollywood industry today. From playing a saree-clad adarsh bahu in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to a Goddess in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev or a shape-shifting snake in Naagin, Mouni Roy is much-loved by the audience. After giving so many years to Television, she has stepped into Bollywood and appeared in two successful ventures.

Mouni Roy who has around 8.6 million followers on social media, is pretty active and uploads gorgeous photographs of herself every now and then. Recently, the 33-year-old actor shared a sizzling hot picture in which she is flaunting her sexiness in a tube white dress paired with trendy sunglasses. The caption reads: “Doesn’t happen very often but can’t think of a caption today”.

Take a look at Mouni Roy’s picture:

View this post on Instagram Doesn’t happen very often but can’t think of a caption today A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 24, 2019 at 8:08am PDT

A few days ago, Mouni shared a series of pictures where she shared life hacks with her fans. She wore a beautiful black and white skirt with a sleeveless top and pretty silver earrings. In the caption, the actress shared some really important life hacks, which read: “The idea of me , a book & an ice cream together forever… Life hacks !”

Mouni Roy is currently gearing up for her upcoming Karan Johar film Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Akkineni Nagarjuna. She will be seen playing a negative character for the first time.