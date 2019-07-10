Television and Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is, without doubt, one of the hottest and talented actors of the industry. She has acted in many popular TV shows including Naagin, Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, etc. The Gold actor rose to great heights when she portrayed the role of Shivangi in the popular supernatural series Naagin. Then she tried her hands in Bollywood too and made her debut with the movie Gold last year along with Akshay Kumar.

Recently, Mouni Roy has added a picture of herself on her Instagram handle and we can’t take our eyes off the gorgeous actor. Mouni looked sensuously hot in this pink colour satin dress. She completed her look with shimmery makeup and kept her hair open. She captions the pic as, “Supermarket Ready”.

Take a look at Mouni Roy:

View this post on Instagram Supermarket ready 👩🏻🤓 📸 @rahuljhangiani A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jul 10, 2019 at 4:58am PDT

Earlier, Mouni Roy shared a picture where she captioned, “Still, what I want in my life..is to be willing..to be dazzled..to cast aside the weight of facts and maybe even to float a little above this difficult world. I want to believe I am looking into the white fire of a great mystery. I want to believe that the imperfections are nothing that the light is everything that it is more than the sun

of each flawed blossom rising and falling. And I do. ― Mary Oliver, House of Light”. She wore a peach coloured string outfit.



On the work front, Mouni was last seen in RAW opposite John Abraham. She will be next seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.