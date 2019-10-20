The one Bollywood actor who is currently ruling the industry has to be Mouni Roy. From her acting skills to her fashion diaries, the diva is always in the news. At present, she is gearing up for her upcoming movie, Made in China along with co-star Rajkumar Rao and is busy with the promotions. Apart from her acting, fans swoon over her fashion sense. She is wearing all types of clothes to impress her followers and look the best in her promotions.

Mouni Roy and sharara are a deadly combo you need to see. The Gold actor recently shared a few pictures from her promotions and we can’t take our eyes off her. She received wonderful comments for her simple look. She wrote, “Outfit by – @sukritiandaakritiofficial Jewellery by – @the_jewel_gallery Styled by -@rishika_devnani @chettiarqueensly @chettiaralbert @teamrishikadevnani Assisted by – @ravneet_bijan @juichitaliya Photography by – @adstolive @vikram.rikame”.

Over the course of her career, Mouni has acted in some amazing TV shows which include Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Naagin and many others. The stunning beauty also made her Bollywood debut with the movie Gold last year.

Take a look:

Earlier as well, Mouni flaunted her sexy looks in a floral organza saree. She teamed it up with a hot white blouse. The actor further had her hair styled in a wavy way. However, what added magic to her entire look was that tiny black bindi. Mouni looked totally graceful in the look. Check out the pictures here:



She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.