After having a hectic schedule for the past few days following the promotions of Made in China, Mouni Roy finally took out time to enjoy Durga Puja in her own ‘Bongo Bala’ style. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her plethora of photos in golden silk saree teamed up with a simple maroon blouse. She accessorised her look with a choker, matching statement earrings, bindi, subtle makeup and a dash of pink lipstick. With hair tied in a neat bun, she looks hot, as always.

The Gold actor looks ethereal being a bong beauty in a gorgeous saree and she definitely gives major fashion goals this festive season. She has managed to grab eyeballs in traditional saree look and we can’t get our eyes off her.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Bongo Bala Outfit by – @arokaofficial Jewellery by – @the_jewel_gallery Styled by -@rishika_devnani Assisted by – @ravneet_bijan @juichitaliya Makeup by – @chettiaralbert Hair by – @chettiarqueensly @shivamguptaphotography #SHOPTOMI. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

‘



Earlier, she has shared her hot pictures in a sexy brown dress. The gorgeous beauty Mouni Roy looked ravishing in a dress that showed off her curves and plunging neckline. She completed her look with a pair of beige peep-toes.

View this post on Instagram 🐻 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Oct 5, 2019 at 7:50am PDT



Recently, for the promotional event, she opted for a maxi dress teamed up with a waistcoat. She completed her look with silver bangles, hair styled in soft curls and a sparkling hairpin. With smokey eyes and perfect makeup, she proves that she is a true fashion diva. For the event, she chooses for Pooja Shroff couture and is styled by Sanjana Batra.



Apart from Made in China, she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.