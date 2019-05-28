Mouni Roy is currently riding high on success with her back to back films. She keeps teasing her fans with her sartorial choices. The Romeo Akbar Walter actor recently took to Instagram to post a hot picture in a basic white shirt and denim pant. Mouni completed her look with white sneakers, sunglasses and half-tied hair. She looks drop-dead gorgeous as she has a wide smile on her face.

Currently, Mouni Roy has three projects in her kitty – Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She has also signed Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao and Shamas Siddiqui’s Bole Chudiyaan. She is also in talks for two other films, but has not yet signed on the dotted line. The bombshell was also seen in the special number Gali Gali in the Kannada film KGF Chapter 1.

While sharing the pictures, Mouni wrote, “9 to 5, errr 3 o clock ! Campaign out soon x”.

Take a look at Mouni Roy’s pictures:

View this post on Instagram 9 to 5, errr 3 o clock ! Campaign out soon x A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on May 27, 2019 at 2:47am PDT

Mouni Roy, who made a name in the television industry, was last seen opposite Akshay Kumar in 2018 film Gold. The film was a huge success at the box office, grossed Rs 151.43 crore. Gold was based on the national hockey team’s gold medal win at the 1948 Summer Olympics.

In an earlier interview with a news agency, Mouni talked about her role in Brahmastra. She said, “I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenges me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain,”